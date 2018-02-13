Michigan meteorite travels from outer space to auction block

NEW YORK (WLNS) – How much would you pay for a meteorite?
Christie’s New York will host a public view of meteorites in as part of Deep Impact: Martian, Lunar and Other Rare Meteorites, an online auction taking place from February 7 – 14.
A featured attraction will be a piece of the meteor that lit up the sky between Lansing and Ann Arbor January 16.
Ashley Moritz of Royal Oak was one of the lucky people who found a small part of that meteor.
She was able to find a small piece on the surface of frozen Zukey Lake in Livingston County.
The meteorite is classified as a chondrite, described as non-metallic meteorites formed when various types of dust and small grains that were present in the early solar system formed primitive asteroids.
The Chicago’s Field Museum, which has a different specimen from this same meteorite shower said that because it fell on winter ice, “This is one of the best-preserved meteorites” in its collection.
Moritz’s meteorite will be offered for sale in April.
Estimated values for meteorites included in the auction range up to %150,000.