Grab a paczki! It’s Fat Tuesday

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Today is Fat Tuesday and for many people that means it’s the last day to fill up on rich, fatty foods before the Lent fasting season begins.

Of course, folks across the state are going to be filling up on paczkis.

And Roma Bakery in Lansing is known to serve up some of the tastiest.

So what is a paczki?

A paczki is a rich and savory sweet which is feasted on before the season of Lent.

Paczkis are fried dough pastries traditional to Polish cuisine and similar to doughnuts.

In the United States they are traditionally eaten on Fat Tuesday, also called Paczki Day or Shrove Tuesday.

They are made from rich dough containing eggs, fats, sugar, yeast, and milk with traditional fillings such as strawberry, bavarian cream, blueberry, custard, raspberry, and apple.

The calorie content depends on the way they are made and the type of filling used.

A single paczki contains 300 to 450 calories and around 15 to 24 grams of fat!