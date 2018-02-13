Gas price war breaks out in Eaton Rapids, drivers win

EATON RAPIDS, Mich (WLNS) – Do you remember the days of price wars between competing gas stations?

That’s just what happened this morning in Eaton Rapids.

Gasoline prices have dropped to $1.94 per gallon at three stations in Eaton Rapids.

Family Fare, Speedway and Admiral stations lowered prices this morning $1.94 per gallon.

According to gas price monitor GasBuddy.com, those gas prices represent the lowest in the United States.

GasBuddy.com analyst Patrick DeHaan said “The stations are priced well under cost and there is no guarantee how long the rivalry will last between the stations.”