LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Sixteen people are without a home today after an apartment building in Delta Township went up in flames last night.

It happened just after 6:30 p.m. at an apartment complex near the intersection of South Waverly and St. Joseph Highway.

Delta Township fire chief John Clark tells 6 News the fire started in a bedroom and spread to the back of the building.

The flames damaged 12 different apartments.

Crews are still working to find out how the fire started.