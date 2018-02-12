Prices at the pump drop, drivers win

LANSING, Mich – Drivers in Lansing have seen a sharp drop in prices at the gas pump.

According to online gas price monitor GasBuddy.com, the average price for a gallon of gas fell 15.6 cents in the past week.

The average price is now $2.47 per gallon.

GasBuddy.com surveys 177 gas stations in Lansing weekly to get that information.

The national average also fell 3.5 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.57.

“The wait is over- 2018’s first weekly drop at gas pumps has arrived with the national average losing ground in the last week,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

Including the change in gas prices in Lansing during the past week, prices yesterday were 15.2 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 28.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. The national average has increased 3.7 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 29.4 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

AAA Michigan reports that the statewide average daily gas price decreased about ten cents.

Michigan’s current daily statewide average is about $2.57 per gallon, about ten cents less than last week’s average and about 25 cents more than this same time last year.