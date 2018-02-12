Mystery wedding photos spur online search

MILFORD, Mich (WLNS) – What started as a purchase of a piece of furniture has turned into a real-life mystery.

According to our media partners at WHMI, Tracy Banish of Milford found the small, gray wedding album in a hutch she purchased less than two weeks ago from the Walnut Street Marketplace & Howell Holiday Boutique in downtown Howell.

She says the only identification is the couple’s first names listed in the book, Anthony and Kate, and their wedding date of October 6, 2016.

Banish found the album inside the hutch, in a pocket meant to hold wine bottles.

She contacted the person she had purchased the hutch from but they had no information beyond where they originally bought it.

There are no marks on the photos to give any clues about who took the pictures.

Now Banish is turning to social media to try to track down the couple so they can be reunited with the memories of they day they were united.

More from WHMI: Local Woman Looking For Owners Of Wedding Album