MSU trustee in court today, faces assault and battery charge

JACKSON, Mich – A member of the MSU Board of Trustees is set to appear today in front of a judge in Jackson County for a pre-trial hearing.

Mitch Lyons is facing charges of assault and battery after he reportedly pushed a referee during a girls’ basketball tournament back in December.

Lyons was charged with the crime in January but a spokesperson for him called the situation a “misunderstanding”.

Lyons has served as a Michigan State University trustee since 2011.

