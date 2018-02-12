Mobile pill receptacle will be featured at four places this Friday

Ingham County sheriff Scott Wrigglesworth will work with three new local businesses to help people properly dispose of unused or expired prescription pills.

LAFCU, Upstream Investment Partners and the Abood Law Firm will welcome Ingham County deputies and its mobile pill receptacle into their businesses this Friday.

The whole point is to remove highly addictive opiate narcotics from area homes to stop any chance of overuse, or to be found by kids.

Ingham County deputies say the mobile pill box makes it easier for pill disposal. They’re encouraging employees and customers of these participating businesses, along with anyone from the public to visit and take advantage.

Here is the schedule for the pill drop off this Friday:

Upstream Investment Partners, 3444 East Lake Lansing Road, East Lansing, from 9:30 am to 10:30 am.

LAFCU, Mason branch, 750 S. Cedar Street, Mason, from 11 am to Noon.

LAFCU, Lansing branch, 1112 Keystone Avenue, Lansing, from 1 pm to 2 pm.

Abood Law Firm, 246 East Saginaw Ste. 100, Lansing, from 2:30 pm to 3:30 pm.

Officials say, this is a way for you to safely and properly dispose of medicine that may pose dangers, not to get anyone in trouble. Authorities want to stress they will not inspect, question, or investigate anyone that volunteers to take part.