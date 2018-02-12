“Mia” and “Maddie” Pets of the Day February 12

Meet “Mia” and “Maddie”, our Pets of the Day today. Mia is the mom and Maddie is the 12-week-old daughter. They were surrendered after a family dog showed aggressive behavior to the pair. Mia is a beautifully colored torti. She is young and just as sweet and friendly as she can be. Maddie, the daughter, is just a cute little spit fire. She loves to play and is always jumping around her mom wanting attention. Both have been spayed, tested and vaccinated and ready for adoption. They are currently housed at Soldan’s, 515 Lansing Street in Charlotte where you can visit on a daily basis. You can learn more about these two beauties by contacting the Eaton County Humane Society at 269-749-9440.

