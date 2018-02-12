Local auto shops see hike in visits due to snow

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The combination of speed and snow turned out some dangerous results on the roads over the past week, leaving auto shops in the Capital-area with a lot of cleaning up to do.

Chris Feneis, manager of Tuffy Auto Repair in Lansing, said definitely saw an increase in people come in with weather-related issues.

“A lot of people having problems with traction, hitting curbs, a lot of no starts, cold weather, batteries not starting,” Feneis said. “When they went off in the road, you know, bad struts, control arms, because you hit the snow pile at 40 mph something has to give.”

According to Feneis, some of the problems people came in with could have been avoided by checking tire tread depth, and making sure your car is correctly aligned.

“If the alignment is accurate the car will drive straight versus if you’re on slippery roads with a bad alignment it’ll make the car pull all over and it will send you off into the ditch,” Feneis said.