Ingham County Sheriff takes opioid drop-off to local businesses

MASON, Mich (WLNS) – During this past prep football season the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office set up a Mobile Pill Receptacle each week outside local stadiums.

Each week a deputy would set up a box and people would dump unused or expired pills.

The program was a success and now it is expanding to three area businesses.

LAFCU, Upstream Investment Partners, and The Abood Law Firm have invited the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office into their businesses this Friday February 16, 2018.

Both employees, customers, and the public are encouraged to bring any unused or expired pills from their homes to be disposed of properly by the Sheriff’s Office.

The schedule for Friday’s Ingham County Sheriff’s Mobile Pill Receptacle will be:

Upstream Investment Partners 3444 E Lake Lansing Rd, East Lansing 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

LAFCU Mason Branch 750 S Cedar St, Mason 11:00 a.m. – noon

LAFCU Lansing Branch 1112 Keystone Ave, Lansing 1:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m.

Abood Law Firm 246 E Saginaw Ste 100, East Lansing 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

“We DO NOT inspect, question, or investigate anyone that volunteers to participate,” emphasizes Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth. “This is just our way to help keep our community safe and hopefully keep our residents, especially our young people, from heading down the destructive path of addiction.”

Kelli Ellsworth Etchison, LAFCU senior vice president of marketing, said, “As a local, member-owned financial organization, LAFCU is concerned about the health of the communities it serves. We welcome our role as a drop-off location to help law enforcement take action to prevent prescription drug abuse.”

Prescription medications are a target for thieves and opioid addicts.

“Many addicts start down this road with pain pills from simple oral surgery, (wisdom teeth and tonsils), as well as sports related injuries. Improper use of opiates often leads to addiction and even death within a very short time frame,” adds Wriggelsworth.