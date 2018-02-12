Eaton Co. Prosecutor will not charge father who tried to attack Nassar during sentencing hearing

CHARLOTTE, MI (WLNS) – Randall Margraves, the father of three victims of Larry Nassar, will not be charged for trying to attack the former MSU doctor during his sentencing hearing in Eaton County.

Eaton County Prosecutor Doug Llyod said Monday that after reviewing reports from the Eaton County Sheriff’s Dept. and other witnesses, he will not be issuing charges.

The incident happened on Feb. 2, the second day of Nassar’s sentencing hearing in Eaton County.

After two of his daughters gave victim impact statements to the court, Margraves asked Judge Janice Cunningham if he could say a couple of words.

He began to swear at Nassar, and then asked Judge Cunningham for five minutes alone in a room with him. When the judge declined, Margraves asked for one minute alone in the room.

When Judge Cunningham declined once again, Randall lunged forward and attempted to attack Nassar.

Deputies in court tackled Randall to the ground. Both Nassar and his attorneys left the courtroom. Randall was handcuffed and held in contempt.

Judge Janice Cunningham said she could not charge the father.

“There is no way this court is going to issue any type of punishment due to the circumstances of this case,” she said.

Margraves apologized for his outburst. He admitted he lost control and will not, in the future, be at any court proceedings. The court accepted his apology and said the issue will be left as is.

“I gave considerable weight to the wishes of the three potential victims of Mr. Margraves’ impulsive act – attorneys Matthew Newburg and Molly Blythe as well as Lawrence Nassar,” Llyod said on Monday. “All three advised the Sheriff’s Department that they did not want charges issued. I also gave weight to Judge Janice Cunningham’s contempt of court proceedings and her decision to not impose punishment against Mr. Margraves beyond the hours he was detained awaiting his contempt hearing.”

After the chaos in court, a fellow union member launched a GoFundMe page for Margraves to show support. In two days, it collected more than $30,000.

However, after the campaign went viral, it ended after Margraves said he didn’t authorize the account or want the money.

Through his attorney Mick Grewal, Margraves said the money will be donated to non-profits that help victims of sexual assault.