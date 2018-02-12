Blackman Twp considers allowing medical marijuana businesses

BLACKMAN TWP, Mich. (WLNS) — Blackman Township is considering allowing medical marijuana businesses to open up shop.

But before they go further, they want feedback from residents.

A special meeting happened Monday night at the township hall.

The Blackman Township Board of Trustees discussed adopting an ordinance that would allow medical marijuana businesses to open in the township.

This is happening as Jackson County sees a medical marijuana boom, with pot shops opening in Leoni Township, and other townships considering allowing medical marijuana operations.

The Blackman Township Supervisor says a decision could be made soon.

But before a vote takes place, the board wants to hear from residents and explore the pros and cons.

The supervisor says this could benefit business in the township.

“If it’s a current business that would have to expand, and hire more employees, that benefits the township because of a new building or a bigger tax base, and more jobs are always beneficial to the community,” said Township Supervisor Pete Jancek.