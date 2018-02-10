Nassar survivor shares what’s next now that he’s behind bars

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s been almost a week since Larry Nassar was sentenced in the third and final criminal case against him, and for Jessica Smith, a victim/survivor, it’s not over yet.

In fact, Smith says it’s only the beginning because now she’s turning her attention to Michigan State University.

“In the case of Larry Nassar, sure he’s behind bars and in that sense he’s done but the culture issue and the society issue is far from over,” said Smith.

Smith says while the fallout from his sexual abuse continues at MSU, she’s not only watching but doing her part to make sure this never happens again.

“It’s a tragedy that it happened to all these women and they keep coming forward but the more people that come forward, the more strength there is I think in making change,” Smith stated.

While changes are happening, Smith says she’s disappointed it took this long.

Institutions like Michigan State and USA Gymnastics didn’t have changes happen until the scandal was put in the media spotlight, even though lawsuits allege several coaches, trainers and staff at MSU were told about the abuse more than two decades ago.

To date, 265 women have reported the abuse to law enforcement and Smith says this just scratches the surfaces when it comes to the healing process.

“I think the board of trustees need to all be gone, I think that Engler did a wonderful thing in firing Strampel yesterday and that gives me hope that there will be changes made at the university,” said Smith.

Smith says she’s overwhelmed by the community support she continues to receive, adding that it gives her a sense of purpose and local organizations like “EVE” here in Lansing is helping with that.

“All of our services are at no cost to a survivor,” said Erin Roberts

Roberts is the Executive Director of “End Violent Encounters,” better known as “EVE.”

She says the services at EVE are available for any victim of sexual assault.

“How do we get this message out so that we can stop having this silence around perpetrators that they create, how do we eliminate that silence?” Roberts stated.

“I think that shows the big scope of this…that the more people who are on board in the community in understanding and can reach a hand to not only the Nassar victims but all victims and everyone who might need that extra support,” said Smith.

