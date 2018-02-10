Larry Nassar transferred to federal prison in Arizona

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Former MSU and USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar is no longer behind bars in Michigan.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Nassar was transferred to a federal prison in Tucson, Arizona where he could spend the next three decades as inmate 21504-040.

He was transferred there from a federal prison in Milan, which is near Ann Arbor.

USP Tucson is a high security prison with an adjacent minimum security satellite camp. It houses a total of 1,536 inmates.

It is unknown if Nassar will be housed at the facility permanently, but his release date has been set for March 23, 2069.

The 54 year-old is serving a 60-year prison sentence on three child pornography charges he pleaded guilty to in July of 2017. Those charges include the receipt and attempted receipt of child pornography, possession of child pornography and destruction and concealment of records.

In January, Ingham County Judge Rosemarie Aquilina sentenced Nassar to 40 to 175 years in prison on seven sexual assault charges.

More than a week later, Eaton County Judge Janice Cunningham sentenced him to 40 to 125 years on three sexual assault charges.

The former doctor has to serve his entire federal prison sentence, before he can serve his state sentences.

Although the criminal cases against Nassar are over, the investigation into how his abuse went on for so long, is far from it.

This past week, Michigan State University turned over 45,000 pages of documents as part of an investigation into the university’s handling of abuse allegations against Nassar.

The Michigan Attorney General’s office gave the university a Friday deadline to turn over the documents, more than half of which, have to do with Dr. William Strampel, the former dean of Osteopathic Medicine at MSU, who is also Nassar’s former boss.

Strampel gave Nassar a set of guidelines to follow as a result of a 2014 investigation.

One woman, who worked at MSU Sports Medicine Clinic after those guidelines were put into place, said she was never made aware of them.

MSU Interim President John Engler announced Friday that the university has taken the first step to fire Strampel and suspend Suresh Mukherji, the chair of the Department of Radiology, who is also the chief medical officer of the MSU Health Team.

“William Strampel did not act with the level of professionalism we expect from individuals who hold senior leadership positions, particularly in a position that involves student and patient safety,” Engler said. “Further allegations have arisen that question whether his personal conduct over a long period of time met MSU’s standards. We are sending an unmistakable message today that we will remove employees who do not treat students, faculty, staff, or anyone else in our community in an appropriate manner.”

The MSU Police Dept. and an FBI agent interviewed them last March as part of an investigation into restrictions that were supposed to have been put on Nassar.

Several investigations by the state legislature, Congress and the NCAA are underway.

To date, 265 women have reported sexual abuse by Nassar to law enforcement.