Snowed Out: Some municipal offices close early due to storm

(WLNS) – The snow storm that is rolling over mid-Michigan is causing city offices to close early in Lansing, Meridian Township and East Lansing.

In East Lansing offices and facilities closed at noon today.

Those offices include East Lansing City Hall, the East Lansing 54B District Court, the East Lansing Public Library and the East Lansing Department of Public Works.

The East Lansing Hannah Community Center will remain open and will make a determination later this afternoon regarding this evening’s activities and events.

East Lansing Prime Time is closed today. Prime Time offices are always closed when the East Lansing Public Schools are closed due to inclement weather.

In Delhi Township the offices also closed at noon today due to the heavy snow.

In Lansing, City Hall, 54-A District Court and related city facilities, including community centers, will close at 3:00 p.m. today and all non-essential personnel will be sent home.

Winter maintenance vehicles will be on city roads continuously throughout the storm.

According to Lansing mayor Andy Schor main roads are expected to be cleared by 3:00 p.m.

All city sponsored meetings, events and classes are cancelled starting at 3:00 p.m. for the rest of the evening.

The accumulating snow is causing the Meridian Township offices to close Friday at 3:00 p.m.

Those offices will reopen at 8:00 a.m. Monday.