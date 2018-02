(WLNS) – As this winter storm barrels its way across the state at least four mid-Michigan governments have declared snow emergencies.

They include the cities of Brighton, Howell and the village of Pinckney, all in Livingston County.

The village of Stockbridge in Ingham County has also declared a snow emergency.

If you live in these areas you should avoid parking on the street today while crews work to keep the roads clear.