Snow delays flights for thousands of travelers

(AP/6 News Web Staff) – Thousands of air travelers are being delayed by a winter snowstorm that’s moving across the across the upper Midwest.

The Chicago Department of Aviation reports Friday morning that about 550 flights were canceled at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport and about 230 flights were canceled at Chicago’s Midway Airport.

By early Friday, more than 100 flights were canceled at Detroit Metropolitan Airport in Romulus.

Before you leave for the airport check with your airline to find out if your flight is still scheduled.

Airlines had warned travelers earlier in the week to expect flight cancelations to and from Minnesota, Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio.

Some courts and government offices shut down, joining schools in the path of the storm that closed for the day in Illinois, Indiana and Michigan. Court closings were reported in Chicago and Detroit, and driver’s license offices were shut in the Chicago area.