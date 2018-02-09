“Maurice” Pet Of The Day February 9

Meet “Maurice” our Pet Of The Day today. Maurice is a guy who is always happy. This mixed breed guy loves dogs, people, and life in general! He has no social skills so he should meet any future dogs (he can be a bit rough and tumble in his play style). He would love another big dog to wrestle with. With a little exercise and training he’s going to make a wonderful addition to some lucky family. Maurice has been neutered. is current on his vaccinations and is ready for his forever home. You can learn more about Maurice by contacting the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370.

