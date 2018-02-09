Law enforcement urges drivers to take it slow in snowy weather

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – Police were out in full force Friday as snow continued to blanked the Capital area.

They all shared the same message to drivers: take it slow.

6 News rode along with Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth to respond to several slide-offs and accidents due to the inclimate weather.

He says the biggest problem is people going too fast.

“The biggest thing that people aren’t doing today is slowing down, they think they can drive the same or similar speeds in these conditions, and i’ve seen a thousand cars today driving way too fast,” Sheriff Wriggelsworth said.

He also says that speed can also be dangerous for everyone on the roadways, including officers coming to the rescue.

“Sometimes just going out on a call like this is the scariest thing we do in a day in these conditions,” he said.

But it’s a risk they take to make sure others are safe out on the roadways.