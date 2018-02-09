Larry Nassar moved to federal prison

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Larry Nassar is now known as inmate 21504-040 in the federal prison system.

Nassar, 54, has been moved to the federal prison in Milan.

6 News has confirmed that he will be transferred to another, yet to be determined, prison.

Nassar’s release date from federal prison is March 23, 2069.

On that date he will begin serving his 40-175 year Ingham County sentence.

The former MSU and USA Gymnastics doctor will also begin serving a concurrent sentence of at least 40 years to 125 years for his plea agreement in Eaton County.