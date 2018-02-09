Just stay home. There are accidents everywhere.

The winter storm that pounded mid-Michigan on Friday has caused numerous accidents, tying up traffic on highways and other roads across the area.

The worst was a 38 car pile up along Interstate 94 near Galesburg that involved more than a dozen semis.

Elsewhere, traffic ground to a halt along U.S. 127 at Saginaw in Lansing because of numerous accidents around 4 p.m..

A multiple car accident also sent 8 people to the hospital and shut down westbound Interstate 69 around 2 p.m.

Westbound I-96 was shut down just before noon at mile marker 117 (between Okemos and Williamston) due to a semi blocking the highway.

Police say people should just stay off the roads.

“Traveling may be extremely dangerous during periods of heavy snowfall over the next two days,” said Capt. Chris Kelenske, Deputy State Director of Emergency Management and Homeland Security and commander of the Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division. “If you can stay home, we encourage you to do so. Minimizing the number of vehicles on the roads, will help snowplows clear roads quicker and safer.”