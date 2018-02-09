Crashes and slide-offs snarl traffic as storm takes hold

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – There were multiple crashes and slide-offs along area highways, including I-96 in the Lansing area, keeping drivers at a stand-still.

The front end of a semi slid off the freeway, but part of it was still blocking the eastbound lanes of I-96.

That was between Hagadorn and Okemos roads.

Initially, drivers were able to get by but police ended up shutting down both eastbound lanes at US-127.

There were several other slide-offs on both sides of the freeway that police were dealing with as well.

The good news is that state police say they weren’t aware of any injuries in those crashes.

But roads everywhere continue to be very slick.

The Michigan State Police advice people to stay off the roads unless necessary while plows work.