School shooting threat in Jackson County thwarted thanks to tip

COLUMBIA TWP, Mich. (WLNS) — Authorities in Jackson County are investigating a threat of violence made against a school district.

It was so alarming the district closed schools for the day.

Police say a student is now in custody after threatening to shoot up his school.

It’s a scary situation that was made better thanks to a tip.

Authorities say Wednesday night they got a tip that a student was planning to “shoot up” the Columbia School District.

The tip came from OK2Say.

It’s a web-based program that allows people to confidentially submit information about student safety threats.

Police believe this was a credible threat.

The tip led them to the home of a 14-year-old male student where they confiscated evidence and took him into custody.

The district closed all of its schools today to insure the safety of students.

The local police chief and district superintendent say they’re grateful someone came forward.

“It’s always best for us to talk directly with a person if we can. But if somebody doesn’t want to, this is a perfectly legitimate way for society to deal with these things. And to have us look back on this particular case and say, we’re glad somebody called in, because of what they either saw or heard,” said Chief David Elwell of the Columbia Township Police Department.

“It’s right on our home page; it’s shared on our Facebook page. And we just make sure that kids know that if they see something, they should say something,” said Superintendent Pam Campbell of the Columbia School District.

The prosecutor’s office is now reviewing the case for possible charges.

The Columbia School District will be back open Friday, but the superintendent says that could depend on the weather.