Road departments prep for winter blast

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Come Friday morning, the roads will be smothered in snow.

“It will be a snowy day and it will take over the weekend and possibly into Monday to get some of the residential areas cleaned up,” said Bill Conklin; Managing Director of the Ingham County Road Commission.

In some areas, Mid-Michigan is expecting close to a foot of snow throughout the weekend which means crews including the Ingham County Road Department will be working around the clock to make sure all major roads, streets and highways are safe.

“Each driver typically covers about 30 miles of road, of course they do the primary roads first and then they work their way typically in a clockwise direction within their areas doing the through local roads and then into the residential streets,” Conklin stated.

Conklin says the road department loaded up its plow trucks with fuel and salt on Thursday so his staff will be ready to go at the start of their shift at 5 o’clock on Friday morning. And as far as how the Clinton County Road Department prepared for the winter blast…

“Everyone’s got their rest and our trucks are all full of fuel and salt and our barns are full of salt and are trucks are ready to go…we’re ready,” said Joe Pulver; Managing Director of the Clinton County Road Commission.

Pulver says every plow will be out and about until the snow stops falling.

“It’s going to look like we haven’t been out there sometimes because it’s going to be snowing continuously but we’ll be out there,” Pulver stated.

And so will the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT).

“Most routes are somewhat in the area of an hour long and so the plows will be going through their routes over and over until the snow event has stopped and we have the roads and the shoulders cleared,” said Mark Geib; Engineer of Operations Field Service for MDOT.

With the amount of snow that’s expected to hit Mid-Michigan, each road department is asking that everyone be patient and understand that they are working as quickly as they can.