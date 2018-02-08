Following simple rules will keep you safe during this winter storm

Unless you have a snow-blower, chances are you or someone you know will be shoveling snow at least once over the next few days. Here are a few reminders about how to stay safe while working hard out in the elements.

Preparing for the freezing temperatures is an important factor, so of course bundle up with layers, but the majority of serious issues in the cold arise from when people overexert themselves in winter conditions.

Here are a few reminders:

*Shovel before you eat, or wait a while if you’ve just eaten before you go outside.

*Stretch before you shovel. It’s a workout and so take it slow.

*Push the snow with the shovel instead of lifting it.

*If you lift, you don’t always need to fill the shovel, and lift with your knees, not with your back.

Sparrow Fast Care nurse practitioner Deanna Wennberg says don’t overdo it and stop if you feel tightness in the chest or dizziness.

“If you’re not physically active all the time, if shoveling isn’t something you normally do, you can have a neighbor kid come over and help you or do a small amount at a time. If you start to feel short of breath or you are fatigued, or getting worn down that’s a pretty good sign that you need to stop.”

another important thing to do is be aware of your surroundings, especially if you’re shoveling close to streets and busy roadways. cars may slide, things may happen, and cause a whole different sort of injury.