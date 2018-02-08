“Eleanor” Pet Of The Day February 8

Meet “Eleanor”, our Pet of the Day today. Eleanor is a 10-month-old mixed breed girl. She’s shy but one of the sweetest puppies you’ll meet. Eleanor loves people but the shelter is frightening for her. She will need a family that will help her learn that the world is not a scary place. With a little time she’ll be a bouncy pup! Eleanor has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and is ready for her forever home. You can learn more about Eleanor by contacting the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370.

Advertisement