Clear your sidewalks or face fines

(WLNS) – In an effort to keep sidewalks cleared and keep people safe, Lansing has a snow ordinance requiring people to shovel their sidewalks, or be ticketed by the city.

The city gives people 24 hours after the last hour of precipitation before ticketing those who have not shoveled.

Homes and businesses ticketed have an extra 24 hours to then shovel, and after that time is up they are charged a $149 fine, and an extra $70 for every twenty minute block after that.

The city then takes it into their hands to send crews out to make sure all sidewalks are shoveled and safe to walk and bike on.

For those who have a home in Meridian Township, officials want to remind you about their snow shoveling ordinance.

Those living in the township are required to remove snow and ice from sidewalks 24 hours after it stops snowing.

If you do not, the township will do it for you but you will be charged for the expenses.

In East Lansing property owners are responsible for clearing the sidewalks adjacent to their property in order to keep the community safe and walkable following major snowfalls.

This includes residents, business owners, landlords/renters and any other owners of property in the City of East Lansing.

Snow that accumulates before noon on a sidewalk must be cleared by midnight the same day; Snow that accumulates after noon on a sidewalk must be cleared by midnight of the following day.

For snow showers that occur on more than one consecutive day, snow must be cleared by the above stated times or within 48 hours after the first snowfall began, whichever is sooner.

Ice should be cleared or an abrasive (salt, sand, etc.) should be applied within 12 hours of formation.

In Jackson sidewalks must be cleared by property owners within 24 hours after the end of the winter storm event.

An accumulation of 4 or more inches of snow and any accumulation of ice is considered a threat to public safety.

City residents are required to clear sidewalks to a minimum of 36 inches in width.