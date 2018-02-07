Upper Peninsula child dies from flu; first child in state

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Michigan officials say a resident of the Upper Peninsula is the first child in the state to die from the flu this season.

No other details were disclosed Wednesday by the state health department. The department says it’s not too late to get a flu shot, especially children and people who are 65 or older. Dr. Eden Wells says the vaccine is the “best defense.”

More than 50 children in the U.S. have died from the flu during the 2017-2018 season. The state says 44 percent of Michigan residents were vaccinated during the 2016-2017 season.