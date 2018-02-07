Unions rally and “fight for $15”

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – $15 dollars-an-hour is what dozens of people who crowded together inside the state capitol building on Wednesday, is demanding from Governor Rick Snyder.

“Hey, hey, ho, ho…Corporate welfare’s got to go!”

This message, among others, was heard loud and clear as health care workers, janitors and state employees who are part of the “Service Employees International Union” chanted for change.

“For better wages, don’t leave our cities and our neighborhoods behind,” said Pamela Owens-Moore; a Janitor from Detroit.

“I want to know where do the workers fit into his budget plan?” Antwann Williams; a Fast Food Worker from Detroit stated.

The governor talked about Michigan’s economy thriving, but this crowd says lower-wage workers are struggling and years of tax cuts to businesses, increased individual taxes and failures to fix basic infrastructure aren’t helping.

“It’s a trickle-down effect and the ones who are being hurt are the working class and the corporations are getting all the money. It’s a toxic cycle, we’re just paying to go to work and then that’s it,” said Ashley Daniels; a Child Care Worker from Detroit.

“This is what democracy looks like!”

But what will solve the problem? This group says a more substantial wage…$15 dollars-an-hour to be exact.

“$15 is not that much to ask when you’re looking at big corporations making millions and billions of dollars…$15 dollars is a living wage,” Williams stated.

“Snyder, Snyder can’t you see, Snyder, Snyder can’t you see…what your budget done to me, what your budget done to me!”

The group says it’s standing up to demand Michigan’s next governor create policies that boost communities through increased wages and support of unions in our state.