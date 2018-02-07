Skubick: Snyder rolls out budget plan; pour cash on schools and roads

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Gov. Rick Snyder wants to pour money into the schools and roads.

While he is willing to talk about a tax break for you, he’s worried that lawmakers running for re-election may spend more on the tax break, leaving fewer dollars for other state services.

Gov. Rick Snyder was working the room pitching his new $55 billion dollar budget while outside the room protestors demonstrated.

Protester W.J. Rideout claimed, “We don’t trust anything tricky Ricky says.”

The governor got a warmer response from both Democrats and Republicans because he wants to boost state school aid by $120 per pupil in rich districts and $240 in poorer schools.

But he wants a better return on that investment.

“Hopefully it will make a difference in the classroom but we do need to show better performance for our kids,” said Snyder.

He also got praise for pumping $150 million extra dollars into road repairs.

“I-75 south, I-75 up in Oakland County and 696 in terms of the concrete and other parts of Michigan, too. When people see orange barrels, does it make them happy or sad..maybe both, but we need to catch up on what we need to do.”

The governor also cried “uncle” and wants to scrub privatized food services in the prison system.

“We saw maggots in the food and sex with inmates,” said Rep. Tom Cochran. “And what we’ve learned is that privatization..what a debacle it was.”

The governor also took a bow for spending $600 million to fight college campus sex abuse.

But Democrat Rep. Kristy Pagan argues that is only federal money, no state dollars in the program and 50 Michigan counties, including Ingham, home of Larry Nassar, gets none.

“If Ingham County had the resource maybe we could have stopped Larry Nassar,” said Rep. Pagan.

On an election year tax break the governor warns lawmakers not to spend too much on that which would take money away from the school kids and roads.