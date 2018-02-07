Prosecutor: No more charges for Nassar despite new reports

Larry Nassar, right, listens near defense attorney Matthew Newberg as Judge Janice Cunningham (pictured on the monitor) sentences Nassar at Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich., Monday, Feb. 5, 2018. The former Michigan State University sports-medicine and USA Gymnastics doctor received 40 to 125 years for three first degree criminal sexual abuse charges related to assaults that occurred at Twistars, a gymnastics facility in Dimondale. Nassar has also been sentenced to 60 years in prison for three child pornography charges in federal court and between 40 to 175 years in Ingham County for seven counts of criminal sexual conduct. (Cory Morse /The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Michigan prosecutors aren’t planning to bring additional sexual assault charges against imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar, even though abuse allegations are still being reported.

Kent Cassella, a spokesman at Michigan State University, says there have been more than 60 allegations reported to campus police since Jan. 16.

6 News has confirmed that there are “no plans” for additional charges.

Nassar molested girls, including many gymnasts, who sought treatment for injuries. In Texas, authorities still are investigating his conduct at a gymnastics training center.

Nassar is serving a 60-year prison sentence for child pornography crimes. He’s also been sentenced twice to at least 40 years in Michigan prison for sexual assault, punishments that wouldn’t start unless the 54-year-old outlives the federal sentence.