MSP: Two teens die in crash on I-96

INGHAM CO., Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State Police have identified the victims in Tuesday’s crash on I-96 as two teenagers from Livingston County.

Troopers are not releasing the victims’ names pending family notification, but say the victims are 17-year-old females.

One of the victims was a student at Brighton Area Schools, and the other was a student at Howell Public Schools, officials from both districts said. The officials also said grief counselors are available for students and staff.

The crash happened around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday on westbound I-96, near Williamston Road. Troopers say the teens’ vehicle was westbound when it left the highway and struck a tree. It then rolled over and hit another tree.

Westbound I-96 was closed for about four hours while authorities investigated, but it has since reopened.

Troopers say the crash remains under investigation as of Wednesday morning, but alcohol does not appear to be a factor.