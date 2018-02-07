Judge wants to hear from ex-Michigan trooper in teen’s death

FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2017 file photo, former Michigan State Trooper Mark Bessner, center, arrives at his arraignment in 36th District Court in Detroit. Bessner is charged with murder in the death of Damon Grimes after he fired a Taser at the teenager who crashed an all-terrain vehicle and died. State police wanted to suspend Bessner for 10 days for firing his Taser twice at a handcuffed man who was running away in 2016, according to records obtained by the Associated Press. He was also questioned in a separate 2014 taser incident. (Max Ortiz/Detroit News via AP File)

DETROIT (AP) – A judge says he’s a “little disturbed” that a former Michigan state trooper hasn’t contacted his court about a civil lawsuit in the death of a 15-year-old Detroit teen.

Mark Bessner is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Damon Grimes, who crashed an all-terrain vehicle after he was struck by a Taser.

Separately, the boy’s family is suing Bessner. Federal Judge Gershwin Drain says Bessner hasn’t appeared or sent a lawyer to represent him.

During a hearing Tuesday, Assistant Attorney General John Fedynsky said the attorney general’s office won’t represent Bessner. He says he doesn’t know if the state would pay any monetary damages against the ex-trooper.

A message seeking comment was left for Bessner’s criminal lawyer. He quit the state police after Grimes’ death.