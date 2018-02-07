Crime Stoppers: 2 wanted for felonies

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan is asking for the public’s assistance for information and to help identify a subject.

They are pictured from left to right:

Wanted for felonies:

Talique Rashaad Solwazi is a black male who stands at 5’11 and weighs 145 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Mr. Solwazi has a Felony Warrant for Larceny out of the City of Lansing, Michigan.

Emily Arline Carpenter is a white female who stands at 5’5 and weighs 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Ms. Carpenter has a Felony Warrant for the Unauthorized use of a Vehicle out of the City of Lansing, Michigan.

If you have any information regarding any of these subjects, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.