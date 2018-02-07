Aaron Jordan – 6 News reporter/producer

Five words/phrases that describe me: Storyteller, golfer (albeit not a serious one), dog lover, driven, caffeine addict

Hometown: Battle Creek, MI (the Cereal City!)

Other places I’ve lived: East Lansing, Grand Rapids

I graduated from: Michigan State University

I’ve been doing what I do for: Since I was in college. While at Michigan State, I was an announcer at Big Ten Network StudentU and a DJ at Impact 89-FM all four years. I also interned here at WLNS in Fall 2013 and at HOMTV, the government access station in Meridian Township. I was also a part of Focal Point, MSU’s award-winning student newscast. After graduating, I worked at WOOD TV for two years as an assignment editor/live desk reporter.

Most interesting assignment: Either the Affordable Care Act rally at WOOD TV or covering the 2014 General Election in Detroit for HOMTV, where I was able to interview Lt. Governor Brian Calley…tough to pick just one!

I have a knack for: Finding great local coffee shops, spiffy-looking ties on the clearance rack, as well as finding the woods with my drives in golf.

I’m passionate about: News. I love what I do, and the best part of this job for me is being able to meet new people and tell their stories every day.

I can’t stop talking about: Sports. I’m always talking about the exciting game/play that happened the night before, and March Madness and football season are two of my favorite times of the year! Also, my constant need for caffeine.

When I’m not reporting/anchoring, I’m: Usually out golfing, watching sports (especially MSU, Red Wings, Lions and Tigers) or hanging out with my dog, Cooper.

Other places you may have seen me: On the golf course or any local coffee shop/restaurant

Favorite place in mid-Michigan: Downtown Lansing or Spartan Stadium on gameday

What I love most about mid-Michigan: Everyone here is very friendly, and there’s always something to do!

Fun fact: I called several MSU Men’s Basketball preseason games while working for Big Ten Network. I also love to sing and play trombone!