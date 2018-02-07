$24.9 million bond sought to improve, enlarge facilities at Northwest Schools

BLACKMAN TWP, Mich. (WLNS) — The future of a local school district is up for a vote this spring, as voters consider a bond proposal worth nearly $25 million to improve Northwest Community Schools.

Five years ago voters in the school district approved a $40 million bond, bringing a variety of improvements to facilities.

“We really have made some great strides,” said Superintendent Geoff Bontrager.

But Bontrager says the district in Jackson County needs more updating.

“It’s really taking the next step,” Bontrager said.

The district is asking voters to consider a $24.9 million bond proposal that’s on the May ballot.

“This is going to touch every building that we have,” Bontrager said.

If the bond is approved, a total of 23 new classrooms will be added to the district’s buildings.

Current facilities will also be upgraded.

At the high school, choir, band, and drama spaces will be improved, along with classrooms for skilled trades and technology.

Outside the buildings, improvements will be made to parking lots and lighting, as well as updates to athletic facilities.

Bontrager says enrollment in the district has grown over the past four years because more people are moving to the area to participate in Northwest schools, so it’s important to keep up with larger and improved facilities.

“This is a district that people and young families want to be in,” Bontrager said.

The 1.9 mill proposal intends to raise $24.9 million from taxes over 25 years.

The district says that translates to an added $114 a year in taxes for a taxpayer with a home worth $120,000.

Bontrager says that will equate to just $9.50 a month.

The superintendent hopes voters see this as an investment in the community.

“We’re really excited that not only will this impact students, but it will impact the greater Northwest community,” Bontrager said.

If you’d like to learn more about the bond, there is an informational meeting scheduled for Thursday night at 6 p.m. at Northwest High School’s cafetorium.

Everyone in the community is invited to come learn more about the bond proposal.

Additional informational meetings are scheduled for March 20 and April 18.