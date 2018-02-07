2 die in rollover crash on I-96 near Williamston

INGHAM CO., Mich (WLNS) – Michigan State Police accident investigators say it appears alcohol was not a factor in a crash that killed two people on I-96 near Williamston Tuesday night.

The crash occurred just before 5:45 p.m. on I-96 westbound near the Williamston Road exit.

Investigators say one car was heading west when it left the highway, went into the median and struck a tree.

The car then rolled over and hit another tree.

The two people in the car died at the scene.

Names have not been released.

Westbound I-96 was closed until nearly 10:00 p.m. during the investigation.