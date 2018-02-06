My Legal | Medical Notebook

Do you frequently take family members (or clients if you are a caretaker) to the doctor frequently? Or, do you visit the doctor quite often yourself and struggle to keep your medical information organized? How do you keep track of medications, previous appointments and general medical contact information? Estate planning attorney Lee Reimann introduces a simple tool that will help you (and other caretakers you know) keep it all in place.

For a FREE Medical Binder that include very helpful guidelines such as listing primary care physicians, making appointments, emergency names and numbers, and anything else you would need:

Download the Binder below:

Medical_Binders