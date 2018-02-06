Michigan provides online form to report large fish kills

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has put together an online form the public can use to report large fish kills.

It’s designed for kills of more than 25 fish at a time, which could signify a need for further investigation.

Among information that can be provided is the location of the water body and photos showing bloody patches, unusual wounds or odd coloration that would provide clues about the cause of the die-off.

Fisheries research manager Gary Whelan says the new system will be an improvement from the previous policy of relying on phone or email reports.

He says it’s common to see dead fish or other aquatic creatures as winter snow melts, particularly in shallow areas where thick ice and snow cover can deplete oxygen levels.