Meridian Township Board to consider sexual assault prevention plan

MERIDIAN TWP., Mich (WLNS) – The Meridian Township’s board will consider a new amendment at its meeting tonight.

The proposal includes the development of a community-wide sexual assault prevention program.

Last week in a press conference Meridian Township Police and other officials apologized to a Larry Nassar survivor after dismissing her sexual assault allegation back in 2004.

The initiatives included in the proposal are increasing criminal sexual conduct training for all officers, reviewing all criminal sexual conduct cases involving nassar from 2000 to 2018 by March 1 and partnering with the Nassar survivor to develop a community wide program to better educate children on sexual abuse and how to report it.

The meeting is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. at the Meridian Township Administration Building on Marsh Road.