Fire officials offer safety tips for Burn Awareness Week

It’s National Burn Awareness Week.

According to the American Burn Association, burn injuries are one of the leading causes of unintentional death here in the U.S.

It can happen in an instant.

An accident that leaves behind a serious scar.

“We want people to be aware of the entire spectrum of burns from prevention all the way to the people who do have burns for the rest of their lives,” says Delta Township Fire Inspector, Michael Roberts.

Roberts says 450,000 burn injuries require medical treatment each year and most scald burns take place during every day activities like eating, bathing, and cooking.

So it’s critical for people to know how to prevent them.

“Getting this in and out of the toaster, getting stuff out of the microwave. It’s going to sound a little silly but dangerous in the fact that if it gets spilled on you, especially with children,” says State Fire Marshall, Kevin Sehlmeyer.

Marshall says it’s important for parents to teach kids about the dangers of burns before cooking, not during the process.

“A child coming in.. just having fun in the kitchen.. and all the sudden a pot gets turned over,” says Sehlmeyer.

But it’s not just in the kitchen.

“It’s electrical burns, airsoft cans, the big thing lately has been campfires,” says Great Lakes Burn Camp Director, Mike Longenecker.

The Great Lakes Burn Camp is a place for burn injured children to know they’re not alone.

“We’ve seen kids with burns on up to 95 percent of their body,” says Longenecker.

He says living a life with scars is not easy, but being able to prevent those scars is.

“We want people to be educated so they don’t have to come to our camp,” laughs Longenecker.

For more tips to keep your family safe, check out the Burn Awareness Week website.

If you’d like more information on the Great Lakes Burn Camp click here.