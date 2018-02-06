Common Ground Festival announces first acts of 2018

Gucci Mane will help close out the 2018 Common Ground Music Festival in 2018.

The “trap music” musician will have help from Kevin Gates, T-Pain, DJ Jazzy Jeff, and Supa Bwe.

They are the first acts announced for Common Ground. The event is once again four days long – from Thursday, July 5th through Sunday, July 8th.

Gucci Mane released his 12th album, Droptopwop, in 2017 and plans to release this 13th – The Evil Genius – later this year.

Gates is a rapper whose 2016 album made it to #2 on the U.S. Billboard 200. His singles included “Kno One”, “Time for That”, “Really Really” and “2 Phones”.

T-Pain is a singer, rapper, songwriter, and producer.

DJ, actor, and comedian DJ Jazzy Jeff is perhaps best known for his work with “The Fresh Prince” Will Smith.

Single day tickets for the Gucci Mane show got on sale this Friday, February 9th, at 10 a.m. You can buy those tickets online at www.commongroundfest.com.