Authorities looking for whoever burned, starved a puppy

There’s a $500 reward out there for anyone with information about a dog abuse case.

Officials with the Capital Area Humane Society say someone burned a 3-month-old pit bull puppy and didn’t give it any food.

The dog was found late last week with third degree burns covering 40% of his body. He was also suffering from starvation.

Eaton County Animal Control officers found the puppy at an apartment complex in west Lansing near the mall. They brought it to the Humane Society for help.

If you have information that leads to the arrest and convention of whoever is responsible, you could get a reward of $500.

If you know anything, call Eaton County Animal Control at (517) 543-5755.