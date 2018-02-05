“Wolfie” Pet Of The Day February 5

Meet “Wolfie”, our Pet of the Day today. Wolfie is a young male cat. He is playful, loving and sweet. Wolfie is about 6 months old and is still growing into his ears. They still look bigger than he is. But he will grow up and when he does he will be sleek and beautiful cat, especially with those big green eyes. You can visit Wolfie at Companion Cats, 29 Hoag Street in Battle Creek, every Tuesday from 10am to 4pm or you can also learn more about Wolfie by contacting the Eaton County Humane Society at 269-749-9440.

