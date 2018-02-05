Weekend black ice crash claims 1 life

PERRY, Mich (WLNS) – Counselors will be on hand Tuesday morning at Perry High School after a crash this past weekend claimed the life of a young student.

The DeWitt Township Police tell 6 News that a Trailblazer carrying eight passengers hit black ice on westbound I-69 near US-127 Saturday just before 8:30 p.m.

The SUV hit a guardrail and then rolled over, throwing two people out.

One of those people, a junior at Perry High School, died of her injuries.

The other seven people suffered a range of injuries but all are expected to recover.

According to a Perry High School official the group was traveling to a laser tag birthday party center when the crash occurred.