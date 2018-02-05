Statewide average gas prices rise 4 cents, Lansing prices continue climb

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP/WLNS) – AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have risen by about 4 cents per gallon in the past week.

The Dearborn-based auto club says early Monday that the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.67 per gallon. Prices are about 43 cents more than at the same point last year.

It’s a different story in the Lansing area where drivers are seeing that average retail gasoline prices have risen 9.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.65 per gallon yesterday, according to online price monitor GasBuddy.com

This compares with the national average that has increased 1.9 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.60 per gallon.

Including the change in gas prices in Lansing during the past week, prices yesterday were 46.3 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 4.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

“High oil prices continue to push gasoline prices to territory that Americans haven’t seen for years, aside from Hurricane Harvey last September,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

Michigan’s lowest average price was about $2.62 per gallon in the Detroit area, where it was up about 4 cents from the previous week. The highest was about $2.73 per gallon in the Jackson.