Nassar sentenced to 40-125 years in prison

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) – Eaton County Circuit Court Judge Janice Cunningham has sentenced disgraced former MSU and USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar to 40 – 125 years in prison.



The case in Eaton County was the third and final criminal case against Nassar. He was facing a minimum of 25 to 40 years.

The 54 year-old has already been sentenced to 60 years in federal prison on three child pornography charges. He was sentenced to 40 to 175 years on seven sexual assault charges in Ingham County.

The sentence in Eaton County will be served concurrent to the other state case in Ingham County, but consecutive to the federal case. Nassar will have to serve the federal sentence first.

Nassar pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting three people in Eaton County. The charges are related to patients he treated at Twistars Gymnastics Club in Dimondale.

More than 60 women and girls came forward to speak during his sentencing hearing in Eaton County.

More than 150 women and girls spoke during his seven day sentencing hearing in Ingham County. Many went into detail about the abuse, saying it happened while Nassar worked as the team doctor for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University.

The Michigan Attorney General’s Office said more than 260 women and girls have reported abuse by Nassar to law enforcement.