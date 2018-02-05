Nassar attacker to donate his donations to other survivors of sexual assault

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A financial out-pouring of support for the father of three of Larry Nassar’s victims will go to help other survivors of assault.

Randall Margraves lunged at Nassar during his sentencing hearing last Friday and for hours after, became the most talked about man in America.

After the chaos in court, a fellow union member launched a GoFundMe page for Margraves to show support. In two days, it collected more than $30,000.

However, after the campaign went viral, it ended after Margraves said he didn’t authorize the account or want the money.

But now, his attorney tells 6 News that Margaves will donate it to non-profits that support abused children.