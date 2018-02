Here are 6 key factors to help you make a more successful year:

1. Clear the clutter: purge old emails and files

2. Wrap up leftover tasks: resolve those unresolved tasks

3. Rally the Team: Acknowledge milestones and challenges

4. Post your Goals: To stay focused and have a reminder

5. Keep in Touch: Touch base with colleagues, clients and vendors

6. Go to the Gym: Nothing clears your mind more than exercise